Key facts:

30 news deaths and 197 new cases overall reported Tuesday in Washington state.

TOTAL: 682 deaths and 12,282 overall cases in Washington.

145,031 people in Washington have taken a test for coronavirus and 8.5% of those cases have been positive.

Gov. Inslee said some elective surgeries, construction projects, and more outdoor activities could resume by May 4, but that Washington state is not ready to fully reopen yet.

19 coronavirus deaths among 315 cases in Spokane County.

59 people hospitalized in Spokane County to date and 12 remain hospitalized

Read previous daily updates from April 21 here

Latest projection model pushes back timeline for relaxing social distancing

The latest prediction from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation has pushed back the date for when social distancing measures could begin to be relaxed.

The previous model showed Washington state could consider easing social distancing guidelines the week of May 18.

Now, the model shows "after May 26, 2020, relaxing social distancing may be possible with containment strategies that include testing, contact tracing, isolation, and limiting gathering size.

The primary purpose of the IHME model is to forecast healthcare needs. According to the model, peak resource use occurred on April 5.

On April 6, 46 people died from coronavirus - the most per day in the state since the outbreak began.

On April 20, another 25 people died in Washington state.

First coronavirus deaths weren't in Washington state

Health officials say two people died with the coronavirus in California weeks before the first reported death from the disease.

Santa Clara County officials said Tuesday the people died at home Feb. 6 and Feb. 17.

Before this, the first U.S. death from the virus had been reported on Feb. 29 in Kirkland, Washington.

The Medical Examiner-Coroner received confirmation Tuesday that tissue samples sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tested positive for the virus, officials said.

