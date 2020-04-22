SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington gubernatorial candidate and anti-tax activist Tim Eyman is expected to protest in Spokane on Wednesday over Gov. Jay Inslee's stay-at-home order.

This comes after thousands of protesters gathered at the state Capitol on Sunday afternoon to rally against the stay-at-home order.

The "Open for Business Rally" is planned for 1-2 p.m. on Wednesday. Its event description on Facebook says people will sound their horns from their vehicles in front of City Hall.

"Show your support of small businesses and families who have been impacted by this! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!" the event description reads.

Another protest, titled "Let us Fish!," is planned for 3-7 p.m. at Franklin Park.

"This protest is the first of multiple protests being organized to gain back what was swiftly and abruptly pulled out from underneath our feet; FISHING," the event description reads. "Bring your signs and fishing poles. Better yet, attach the signs to the fishing poles if you want!"

Recreational fishing and shellfishing were closed statewide in late March.

The stay-at-home order aimed at curbing the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 680 people and infected tens of thousands of others in Washington state, is set to expire on May 4.

Inslee said on Tuesday night that the state will not be able to lift most of the restrictions by May 4, but didn’t name a date to which the order would be extended. He added that the economy will reopen gradually, and not all at once.

"What’s more dangerous than COVID-19? One person deciding who’s essential and who’s not," Eyman wrote on his website.

"One person calling regular citizens 'insubordinate' when they exercise their constitutional right to speak. Jay, the people are not subordinate to you," he added.

