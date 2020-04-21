SPOKANE, Wash. —

Key facts:

10 new deaths from coronavirus reported Sunday in Washington state, bringing the total to 634 among 11,790 total cases in the state.

Washington's unemployment system is back up and running and includes the expansion of benefits.

19 coronavirus deaths among 315 cases in Spokane County

59 people hospitalized in Spokane County to date and 12 remain hospitalized

Tuesday, March 21

10 a.m.

Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz reported two new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday morning, for a total of 315, and two new deaths for a total of 19.

Twelve people remain hospitalized.

Though the numbers are encouraging, Lutz says Spokane County is not ready to reopen.

“Again, I continue to say our numbers are encouraging. They’re certainly flattening. They’re certainly slowing," he said. "We are still seeing cases, however, and still seeing hospitalizations. …We’re not at the point yet where we can back off, where we can really open.”

Lutz said he cannot yet provide an answer about when the region will reopen or what the process could look like, but added that those conversations are happening daily.

Meanwhile, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward is pushing for a regional approach to reopening Washington state's economy where leaders could modify restrictions in areas where data supports it.

Antibody testing begins at UW

The University of Washington Virology Lab is launching its coronavirus testing today.

The lab has the ability to process thousands of tests each day. The blood draw must be ordered by a physician.

This test is not only helping doctors understand more about the virus that causes COVID-19, but it also is a step in the direction of creating a vaccine.

The blood test identifies antibodies in a person’s system.

“We’re looking for the antibodies that the body makes when it has been fighting off this virus,” Dr. Keith Jerome, the head of UW Virology, previously said.

The blood test is different from the nasal or throat swab test which looks for the live virus. The swab test would show if a person currently is infected with the coronavirus, but it doesn't show if the person beat the disease. The blood test would find antibodies which would be evidence that the person had the coronavirus, Jerome said.

Deal reached on parts of $500 billion virus aid

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer says an agreement has been reached on major elements of a nearly $500 billion coronavirus aid package for small businesses, as well as additional help for hospitals and virus testing.

Schumer said post-midnight talks among Democratic and Republican leaders, along with Trump administration officials, including White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, produced a breakthrough agreement on the package.

He said he hoped the package could be voted on Tuesday afternoon in the Senate.

