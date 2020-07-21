x
Kroc Center in Coeur d'Alene closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The employee was working at the center this week. Any members or staff who may have been in close contact with the employee will be notified.
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Salvation Army Kroc Center in Coeur d’Alene is closed for cleaning after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from Kroc Center Director Kip Sharbono.

The employee was working at the center this week, according to Sharbono. Any members or staff who may have been in close contact with the employee will be notified.

Sharbono said Tuesday the center is closing for at least 24 hours to disinfect, sanitize and air out the center at the guidance of Panhandle Health. The center is expected to reopen Thursday, July 23 at 5 a.m.

Anyone missing a class due to the closure will be contacted Tuesday or Wednesday to discuss rescheduling, Sharbono said. You can visit their website for the most current information on programs and classes.

