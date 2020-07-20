COVID-19 testing expanding for North Idaho residents

Patients at Heritage Health care can now get free COVID-19 testing at the Coeur d’Alene, Kellogg, Post Falls, and Rathdrum location.

KELLOGG, Idaho — COVID-19 testing is expanding in North Idaho after people waited for several hours at Kootenai Health's testing site.

"We also know that Kootenai Health's testing site has been overrun with people wanting to be tested," Katherine Hoyer, a spokesperon for Panhandle Health District said. "We believe recently there's been two or three hour waiting periods in the line at that testing site, so we're also looking at additional testing locations that we can set up in our area."

Heritage Health is now offering coronavirus testing for their 3,000 patients at its medical clinics in North Idaho by appointment only.

A nasal swab test will be available at the drive-in locations in Coeur d’Alene, Post Falls, Rathdrum and Kellogg, said Mike Baker, Heritage Health CEO.

“We’re pleased to be supporting the North Idaho community with these much-needed tests,” said Baker. “Testing is an important factor in beating the coronavirus. Drive through testing is quick and easy.”

Covid-19 tests are being administered by appointment only, said Dr. Peter Purrington, Chief Clinical Officer for Heritage Health.

“If you’re showing symptoms of the coronavirus, you should contact your provider and schedule an appointment,” said Purrington. “Testing is an important step in slowing the spread of the virus.”

A coronavirus testing site at Kootenai Health is overwhelmed with wait times up to four hours.

Health officials also said they're adding staff to try to speed up the process. They are also looking at possibly extending hours, which would require more staffing.

To schedule an appointment at Heritage Health call (208) 620-5250 or to schedule an appointment in Kellogg call (208) 783-1267.