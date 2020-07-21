150 Spokane high school seniors to attend dance in Coeur d'Alene amid COVID-19 case spike

The Gonzaga Prep Young Life Instagram account says there are plans for a formal at the Coeur d’Alene Resort amid the coronavirus pandemic.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Prom is one of the many highlights high school seniors missed out on this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some schools or local groups are hosting small events after they happened, despite recommendations from local health experts on gathering in groups.

On social media, KREM found one senior formal planned for Monday, July 27.

The Gonzaga Prep Young Life Instagram account says there are plans for a formal at the Coeur d’Alene Resort. A local parent shared an email with KREM describing how the event is expected to host 150 people if Idaho remains in Stage 4 of reopening.

Stewart Sonneland sent the email and is listed as the event contact. He insisted over the phone the formal is not hosted by Young Life, but a private event put on by Spokane families. The event website says the same.

The event is expected to host about 150 people at the Hagadone Event Center. According to the event email, organizers are hopeful Idaho remains in Stage 4 of reopening, where groups of over 50 people can gather.

Since the space has a capacity of 500 people and its floor to ceiling windows will be open, Sonneland said in the email the formal can be held with "relatively low risk of COVID infection."

“We're always at risk even if we get into our car,” Sonneland told KREM.

KREM spoke with Area Director of Spokane Young Life Hans Liezen, who said the formal is not an event sanctioned by the organization.

The Spokane County Regional Health District provided the following statement saying events like the Coeur d'Alene Formal are disappointing and not recommended.

“Events such as Coeur d’Alene Formal are disappointing and not recommended. It is disheartening to hear of large gatherings being organized to get around Washington’s Safe Start measures, which are put in place to protect the health and well-being of our community.

In addition to risking the health of our youth and their families, it is putting the health of our Idaho neighbors at risk. In order for our community to move forward and for businesses to remain open, we must refrain from gathering in large groups, wear masks when we’re unable to physically distance, and wash our hands regularly.

These are the methods we have to slow the spread of COVID-19, and we all have to participate together in order for them to work.”