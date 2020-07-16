List: Spokane, North Idaho businesses temporarily closed due to COVID-19

Nearly a dozen businesses around the Inland Northwest have had to temporarily close their doors due to employees or customers testing positive for the virus.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Restaurants, coffee shops and breweries are just some of the businesses that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly a dozen businesses around the Inland Northwest have had to temporarily close their doors due to employees or customers testing positive for the virus. Others have closed out of an abundance of caution as coronavirus cases increase.

Businesses are required to notify the Spokane Regional Health District about any positive COVID-19 cases under rules outlined by a proclamation from Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, according to health officer Dr. Bob Lutz.

However, businesses are not required to notify the public if they have a positive COVID-19 case.

“If I have one or two cases in a situation, depending on the situation, that is not a public health concern," Lutz said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Additionally, SRHD does not require businesses to close for cleaning if an employee or customer tests positive, spokesperson Kelli Hawkins said. She added that the district does have the power to close them, but would only do so if it was "really necessary."

List of businesses that are temporarily closed due to an outbreak:

Businesses closed out of caution: