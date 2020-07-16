x
List: Spokane, North Idaho businesses temporarily closed due to COVID-19

Nearly a dozen businesses around the Inland Northwest have had to temporarily close their doors due to employees or customers testing positive for the virus.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Restaurants, coffee shops and breweries are just some of the businesses that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly a dozen businesses around the Inland Northwest have had to temporarily close their doors due to employees or customers testing positive for the virus. Others have closed out of an abundance of caution as coronavirus cases increase.

Businesses are required to notify the Spokane Regional Health District about any positive COVID-19 cases under rules outlined by a proclamation from Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, according to health officer Dr. Bob Lutz.

However, businesses are not required to notify the public if they have a positive COVID-19 case.

“If I have one or two cases in a situation, depending on the situation, that is not a public health concern," Lutz said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Additionally, SRHD does not require businesses to close for cleaning if an employee or customer tests positive, spokesperson Kelli Hawkins said. She added that the district does have the power to close them, but would only do so if it was "really necessary."

List of businesses that are temporarily closed due to an outbreak:

Garageland: Closed after at least one employee tested positive (Reopening unknown)

Borracho: Closed after 46 cases were linked to the bar (Reopening unknown)

The Brown Derby: Closed after employee tested positive (Reopening unknown)

Candle in the Woods: Closed after employee tested positive (Will reopen when negative test is obtained)

Maple Street Bistro: Closed after employee tested positive (Reopening unknown)

Cochinito Taqueria: Closed after employee tested positive (Reopening July 20)

Lost Boys’ Garage: Closed after employee tested positive (Reopening July 21)

Honey Eatery and Social Club: Closed after employee tested positive (Reopening unknown)

Republic Kitchen & Taphouse: Closed after employee tested positive (Reopening unknown)

One Tree Hard Cider: Closed after employee tested positive (Reopening July 23)

Businesses closed out of caution:

Ruins

Central Foods

Hogwash Whiskey Den

Island Pacific Kitchen

Churchill’s Steakhouse

Mountain Lakes Brewing Co

