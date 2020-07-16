Here's where to get tested for COVID-19 in Spokane County

There are dozens of coronavirus testing sites in Spokane County. Some require insurance or fees, while others do not.

SPOKANE, Wash. — It's a question frequently typed into Google search bars during the coronavirus pandemic: Where can I get tested for COVID-19?

In Spokane County, there are dozens of testing sites open daily. Some require insurance or fees, while others do not.

Health care professionals screen people for signs and symptoms of possible COVID-19 exposure and, if needed, test for the virus.

Generally, people with the following new symptoms consistent with COVID-19 are eligible for testing.

Cough

Shortness of breath

OR at least two of the following:

Fever

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

People who have been informed that they were in close contact with a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 or who work in a high-risk environment are also encouraged to be assessed for testing.

Here is a breakdown of where you can go for coronavirus testing in Spokane County.

Rite Aid locations

Rite Aid is offering free coronavirus testing at two locations in Spokane County.

One location is 5840 North Division St. in Spokane, while the second is 12222 E. Sprague Ave. in Spokane Valley.

The testing sites utilize self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists, and are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. All adults, even those without symptoms of coronavirus, are eligible for testing and can preregister online to schedule a time for testing.

A spokesperson for Rite Aid said the turnaround time for test results is two to seven days.

Free curbside sites

Curbside coronavirus test sites are operating at Spokane schools through the end of August

The sites offer services to those who are under-insured or without insurance, or are otherwise experiencing difficulties in getting to a testing clinic.

There will be no charge for the tests, but people who have insurance are encouraged to seek testing at their primary care provider’s office, said a spokesperson for the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD).

Testing will be available at all of the sites below on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

July 21-23 at Garfield Elementary, 222 W. Knox Ave., Spokane, WA 99205

July 28-30 at Willard Elementary, 500 W. Longfellow Ave., Spokane, WA 99205

August 4-6 at Longfellow Elementary, 800 E. Providence Ave., Spokane, WA 99207

August 11-13 at Logan Elementary, 1001 E. Montgomery Ave., Spokane, WA 99207

August 18-20 at Bemiss Elementary, 2323 E. Bridgeport Ave., Spokane, WA 99207

August 25- 27 Sheridan Elementary 3737 E. Fifth St., Spokane, WA 99202

Tests will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis, so patients are advised to arrive at the site early.

Patients are asked to wear a mask and remain in their vehicle and wait for an attendant to come up to them. Walk-up options are available for those without a vehicle.

SRHD will contact patients with the results of their test and provide further guidance, including when it is safe to return to work. The testing sites are not able to retest patients who need documentation to return to work.

Clinic locations

Providence Urgent Care

Address: 421 S Division St., Spokane, WA 99202, or 551 E Hawthorne Rd., Spokane, WA 99218

Hours: 8 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. daily

Insurance required: No

Fees: No

Walk-in: No

CHAS Denny Murphy Clinic

Address: 1001 W 2nd Ave., Spokane, WA 99201

Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday

Insurance required: No

Fee: No

Walk-in: Yes

CHAS Maple Street Clinic

Address: 3919 N Maple St., Spokane, WA 99205

Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday

Insurance required: No

Fee: No

Walk-in: Yes

CHAS Urgent Care - North Spokane

Address: 5901 N Lidgerwood St #126, Spokane, WA 99208

Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday

Insurance required: No

Fee: No

Walk-in: Yes

Kaiser Riverfront Medical Center

Address: 322 W North River Dr., Spokane, WA 99201

Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

Insurance required: Yes

Fees: Yes

Walk-in: No

Note: Only Kaiser patients will be tested at this clinic.

Unify

Address: 120 W Mission Ave., Spokane WA 99201, and 4001 N Cook St, Spokane, WA 99207

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday

Insurance required: Yes

Fee: Yes

Walk-in: Yes

Native Project - Native Health

Address: 1803 W Maxwell Ave., Spokane WA 99201

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Insurance required: Yes

Fees: Yes

Walk-in: No

Shadle Indigo

Address: 2401 W Wellesley Ave. Ste 103, Spokane WA 99205

Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

Insurance required: YES

Fees: Yes

Walk-in: No

Franklin Park Urgent Care

Address: 5904 N Division St., Spokane WA, 99208

Hours: 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday

Insurance required: Yes

Fees: $155 without insurance

Walk-in: Yes

North Spokane Indigo

Address: 9420 N Newport Hwy Ste 103, Spokane, WA 99218

Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

Insurance required: Yes

Fees: Yes

Walk-in: No

South Spokane Indigo

Address: 4911 S Regal St Pad A, Spokane, WA 99223

Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

Insurance required: Yes

Fees: Yes

Walk-in: No

MultiCare Moran Prairie

Address: 3016 E 57th Ave. Ste 27, Spokane, WA 99223

Hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Insurance required: Yes

Fees: Yes

Walk-in: No

Millwood Indigo

Address: 2713 N Argonne Rd., Millwood, WA 99212

Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

Insurance required: Yes

Fees: Yes

Walk-in: No

CHAS Spokane Valley Urgent Care

Address: 1502 N Vercler Rd, Spokane, WA 99216

Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Insurance required: No

Fee: No

Walk-in: Yes

Spokane Valley Indigo

Address: 15605 E Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley, WA 99037

Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

Insurance required: Yes

Fees: Yes

Walk-in: No

MultiCare Airway Heights Clinic

Address: 10414 W US 2 Hwy Ste 10, Airway Heights, WA 99224

Hours: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday.

Insurance required: Yes

Fees: Yes

Walk-in: No

MultiCare Cheney

Address: 19 N 7th St., Cheney, WA 99004

Hours: 8 a.m.5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Insurance required: Yes

Fees: Yes

Walk-in: No

CHAS North County Clinic

Address: 401 S Main St., Deer Park, WA 99006

Hours: M-F 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday

Insurance required: No

Fee: No

Walk-in: Yes

*MultiCare noted that the turnaround time for testing at its clinics ranges from same day to three days. Its clinics are not running critically low on testing supplies.

Kaiser Permanente noted that clinics generally have results within 48 hours. Only current Kaiser Permanente members and patients can access testing sites.

Rapid testing for some groups

Providence ExpressCare located at 9027 N. Indian Trail Rd. in Spokane has launched a pilot program for rapid COVID-19 testing of those at greater risk of contracting the virus.

The rapid test is available to health care workers, first responders and high-risk patients by appointment only. It is not available to the general public.

Providence ExpressCare can deliver a positive test result in as little as five minutes and a negative result in 13 minutes using the Abbott ID-NOW COVID-19 test.

In order to schedule a testing appointment, patients first need to initiate a virtual visit with a Providence ExpressCare provider. During the visit, they will be screened based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state guidelines to determine if testing is warranted.