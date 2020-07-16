Here's where to get tested for COVID-19 in Spokane County

SPOKANE, Wash. — It's a question frequently typed into Google search bars during the coronavirus pandemic: Where can I get tested for COVID-19?
In Spokane County, there are dozens of testing sites open daily. Some require insurance or fees, while others do not.
Health care professionals screen people for signs and symptoms of possible COVID-19 exposure and, if needed, test for the virus.
Generally, people with the following new symptoms consistent with COVID-19 are eligible for testing.
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
OR at least two of the following:
- Fever
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
People who have been informed that they were in close contact with a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 or who work in a high-risk environment are also encouraged to be assessed for testing.
Here is a breakdown of where you can go for coronavirus testing in Spokane County.
Rite Aid locations
Rite Aid is offering free coronavirus testing at two locations in Spokane County.
One location is 5840 North Division St. in Spokane, while the second is 12222 E. Sprague Ave. in Spokane Valley.
The testing sites utilize self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists, and are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. All adults, even those without symptoms of coronavirus, are eligible for testing and can preregister online to schedule a time for testing.
A spokesperson for Rite Aid said the turnaround time for test results is two to seven days.
Free curbside sites
Curbside coronavirus test sites are operating at Spokane schools through the end of August
The sites offer services to those who are under-insured or without insurance, or are otherwise experiencing difficulties in getting to a testing clinic.
There will be no charge for the tests, but people who have insurance are encouraged to seek testing at their primary care provider’s office, said a spokesperson for the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD).
Testing will be available at all of the sites below on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
- July 21-23 at Garfield Elementary, 222 W. Knox Ave., Spokane, WA 99205
- July 28-30 at Willard Elementary, 500 W. Longfellow Ave., Spokane, WA 99205
- August 4-6 at Longfellow Elementary, 800 E. Providence Ave., Spokane, WA 99207
- August 11-13 at Logan Elementary, 1001 E. Montgomery Ave., Spokane, WA 99207
- August 18-20 at Bemiss Elementary, 2323 E. Bridgeport Ave., Spokane, WA 99207
- August 25- 27 Sheridan Elementary 3737 E. Fifth St., Spokane, WA 99202
Tests will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis, so patients are advised to arrive at the site early.
Patients are asked to wear a mask and remain in their vehicle and wait for an attendant to come up to them. Walk-up options are available for those without a vehicle.
SRHD will contact patients with the results of their test and provide further guidance, including when it is safe to return to work. The testing sites are not able to retest patients who need documentation to return to work.
Clinic locations
Providence Urgent Care
- Address: 421 S Division St., Spokane, WA 99202, or 551 E Hawthorne Rd., Spokane, WA 99218
- Hours: 8 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. daily
- Insurance required: No
- Fees: No
- Walk-in: No
CHAS Denny Murphy Clinic
- Address: 1001 W 2nd Ave., Spokane, WA 99201
- Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday
- Insurance required: No
- Fee: No
- Walk-in: Yes
CHAS Maple Street Clinic
- Address: 3919 N Maple St., Spokane, WA 99205
- Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday
- Insurance required: No
- Fee: No
- Walk-in: Yes
CHAS Urgent Care - North Spokane
- Address: 5901 N Lidgerwood St #126, Spokane, WA 99208
- Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday
- Insurance required: No
- Fee: No
- Walk-in: Yes
Kaiser Riverfront Medical Center
Address: 322 W North River Dr., Spokane, WA 99201
Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily
Insurance required: Yes
Fees: Yes
Walk-in: No
Note: Only Kaiser patients will be tested at this clinic.
Unify
- Address: 120 W Mission Ave., Spokane WA 99201, and 4001 N Cook St, Spokane, WA 99207
- Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Insurance required: Yes
- Fee: Yes
- Walk-in: Yes
Native Project - Native Health
- Address: 1803 W Maxwell Ave., Spokane WA 99201
- Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Insurance required: Yes
- Fees: Yes
- Walk-in: No
Shadle Indigo
- Address: 2401 W Wellesley Ave. Ste 103, Spokane WA 99205
- Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily
- Insurance required: YES
- Fees: Yes
- Walk-in: No
Franklin Park Urgent Care
- Address: 5904 N Division St., Spokane WA, 99208
- Hours: 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday
- Insurance required: Yes
- Fees: $155 without insurance
- Walk-in: Yes
North Spokane Indigo
- Address: 9420 N Newport Hwy Ste 103, Spokane, WA 99218
- Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily
- Insurance required: Yes
- Fees: Yes
- Walk-in: No
South Spokane Indigo
- Address: 4911 S Regal St Pad A, Spokane, WA 99223
- Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily
- Insurance required: Yes
- Fees: Yes
- Walk-in: No
MultiCare Moran Prairie
- Address: 3016 E 57th Ave. Ste 27, Spokane, WA 99223
- Hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Insurance required: Yes
- Fees: Yes
- Walk-in: No
Millwood Indigo
- Address: 2713 N Argonne Rd., Millwood, WA 99212
- Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily
- Insurance required: Yes
- Fees: Yes
- Walk-in: No
CHAS Spokane Valley Urgent Care
- Address: 1502 N Vercler Rd, Spokane, WA 99216
- Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Insurance required: No
- Fee: No
- Walk-in: Yes
Spokane Valley Indigo
- Address: 15605 E Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley, WA 99037
- Address: 2713 N Argonne Rd., Millwood, WA 99212
- Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily
- Insurance required: Yes
- Fees: Yes
- Walk-in: No
MultiCare Airway Heights Clinic
- Address: 10414 W US 2 Hwy Ste 10, Airway Heights, WA 99224
- Hours: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday.
- Insurance required: Yes
- Fees: Yes
- Walk-in: No
MultiCare Cheney
- Address: 19 N 7th St., Cheney, WA 99004
- Hours: 8 a.m.5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
- Insurance required: Yes
- Fees: Yes
- Walk-in: No
CHAS North County Clinic
- Address: 401 S Main St., Deer Park, WA 99006
- Hours: M-F 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Insurance required: No
- Fee: No
- Walk-in: Yes
*MultiCare noted that the turnaround time for testing at its clinics ranges from same day to three days. Its clinics are not running critically low on testing supplies.
Kaiser Permanente noted that clinics generally have results within 48 hours. Only current Kaiser Permanente members and patients can access testing sites.
Rapid testing for some groups
Providence ExpressCare located at 9027 N. Indian Trail Rd. in Spokane has launched a pilot program for rapid COVID-19 testing of those at greater risk of contracting the virus.
The rapid test is available to health care workers, first responders and high-risk patients by appointment only. It is not available to the general public.
Providence ExpressCare can deliver a positive test result in as little as five minutes and a negative result in 13 minutes using the Abbott ID-NOW COVID-19 test.
In order to schedule a testing appointment, patients first need to initiate a virtual visit with a Providence ExpressCare provider. During the visit, they will be screened based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state guidelines to determine if testing is warranted.
If a patient meets the criteria for testing, the virtual provider will schedule them for an in-person test at the ExpressCare clinic. Testing will be conducted curbside with the patient remaining in their vehicle.