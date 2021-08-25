Kootenai Health prepares for 'crisis standards of care' as COVID-19 patients hit record high

Hospital leaders made the decision to convert its Health Resource Center into a patient care unit last week.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho's largest hospital is converting one of its classrooms into a patient care unit as leaders report a record number of COVID-19 patients being hospitalized.

Kootenai Health leaders made the decision to convert its Health Resource Center into a patient care unit last week, according to a press release sent Wednesday afternoon. They plan to use the space to care for low-acuity COVID-19 patients. Teams have been working around the clock to make sure the space meets all the necessary standards for patient and staff safety as well as infection prevention. The space can accommodate up to 22 patients.

Separate rooms in the Health Resource Center have been converted to provide monoclonal antibody therapy to COVID-19 patients who are not hospitalized.

These changes to the space mean the hospital would transition to crisis standards of care but only the state has the authority to issue a crisis standard of care declaration.

“Crisis standards of care are guidelines that help health care providers decide how to deliver the best care possible under extraordinary circumstances,” Kootenai Health wrote in a press release. “These can include disasters or public health emergencies when health care systems are so overwhelmed by patients, or resources are so scarce, it is no longer possible to provide all patients the level of care they would receive under normal circumstances. The goal of crisis standards of care is to extend care to as many patients as possible and save as many lives as possible.”

The hospital said it exceeded its previous maximum number of COVID-19 patients with 96 currently in the hospital and 37 of those are in critical care. Hospital officials expects the surge to continue.

In the last 36 hours, Kootenai Health said four COVID-19 patients died, three of whom were under the age of 45. Kootenai Health also installed a new, higher capacity oxygen tank because COVID-19 patients have a much greater need for oxygen. Hospital leaders are also looking to seek additional clinical staff to care for the growing number of patients.