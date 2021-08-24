Kootenai Health ties record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

Kootenai Health is expecting the number of hospitalizations to increase with back to school, Labor Day and other large events, a spokesperson said.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — North Idaho's largest hospital has tied its highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are 91 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Kootenai Health on Tuesday, Aug. 24 and 34 of those patients require critical care. The last time the hospital reached this number was on Dec. 23 2020. According to Kootenai Health, 97% of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.

According to KREM 2 news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press, the Panhandle Health District reported 114 new coronavirus cases on Monday and eight more deaths. The Spokane Regional Health District reported 184 hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Tuesday and 326 new cases.

According to Kootenai Health Public Affairs Strategist Caiti Bobbitt, the best way to protect the community is to get vaccinated and wear a mask.

"Given our communities current positivity rate, the fair in progress, Labor Day and school starting, we expect that number [of hospitalizations] to increase," Bobbitt said.

Kootenai Health is currently licensed for 330 beds. Bobbitt said 42% of the hospital is COVID-19 patients. They are treated in the medical and surgical unit, which has 200 beds. The percentage excludes the behavioral health, NICU and the birth center.

In a Facebook post, Kootenai Health said its COVID-19 patients require double the oxygen normally used. A larger oxygen tank was installed today in order to be able to keep up with the growing demand of patients requiring high flow oxygen.

The picture below depicts the larger tank that is laying horizontally, which will replace the other tank.

Only about 53% of those eligible for the vaccine in Idaho have gotten a shot. According to the state's dashboard, 803,695 people have received a vaccine and 720,700 people have been fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered in Idaho now stands at 1,464,258.