John Stockton makes appearance in anti-vaccine documentary

In a trailer for the documentary, Stockton questions the effectiveness of lock downs.

SPOKANE, Wash. — It was revealed on Thursday night that Gonzaga great and NBA legend John Stockton has participated in a documentary that doubts the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The documentary is entitled "Covid and the Vaccine: Truth Lies, and Misconceptions Revealed".

Stockton is quoted in the trailer saying, "This isn’t a virus cheating us of this opportunity. It’s the guys making decisions saying, ‘No, no we’re too scared. We’re going to shut everything down. Sit in your house and be careful.’ My kids and my grandkids hearing these things and accepting them as truth when I know by my significant amount of research that it isn’t, it’s very frustrating."

He also is quoted on the site saying, "One of the things that sticks in my head is losing someone like Steph Curry to basketball would be a crime. I just think what a disappointment to this world it would be if that guy didn’t become who he is. So I wonder who we are missing out on right now.”

The site says the documentary answers the questions of, "Do masks really work?", "What is the real risk of dying from Covid-19?", and "How will we really know that the Covid vaccine in safe?"