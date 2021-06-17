Gov. Inslee is expected to be joined by members of his staff as well as the state's director of veterans affairs and insurance commissioner.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to give an update on the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic from Olympia on Thursday.

He will be joined by several of his staff members as well as Washington state Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler and Director of the Washington Department of Veterans Affairs Alfie Alvarado.

A press conference is expected to begin at 10:30 a.m.

This comes just two days after Inslee said that the state will fully reopen on June 30 whether the population hits the 70% vaccination goal by then or not.

“We all knew that we were going to open on June 30. We are very close. We are just on the second-yard line. No matter what happens, we are going to open on June 30,” he said on Tuesday in Vancouver.

The latest data on the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) website shows just over 67% of residents 16 years or older have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Meanwhile, the state has seen nearly 410,000 confirmed cases and 5,801 deaths as a result of the virus.

While the state inches closer to a full reopening on or before June 30, DOH Secretary Dr. Umair Shah said not all requirements brought on by the pandemic will go away.

He said that there will still be mask requirements for unvaccinated people in indoor and outdoor settings deemed “high-risk” like crowded events or gatherings.

Besides various requirements for unvaccinated people, the state and its partners have also initiated numerous incentives like the “Shot of a Lifetime” vaccination lottery to encourage more people to get the shot.

“I am hopeful Washingtonians will get vaccinated for their own health and that of their loved ones and to help move our state closer to a full reopening,” Inslee said in a statement Tuesday.