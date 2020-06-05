SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Governor Jay Inlsee spoke with mayors in the Spokane region Tuesday about plans to reopen Spokane County.

They asked the governor to move Spokane onto phase two earlier than the rest of the state, based on the latest data.

But, Mayor Nadine Woodward said Inslee is sticking to the variance criteria of no new cases in a county for the next three weeks.

"We didn't necessarily get the answer we wanted today, but those conversations will continue," Woodward said.

Woodward believes the Spokane region has already hit the benchmarks necessary to reopen.

"We're seeing new cases in single digits for a country with a half-million [person] population, and we have no new deaths. We have 10 people in the hospital right now," Woodward said. "I think we have to start looking at those numbers too."

Right now, the governor's office is looking at the number of coronavirus cases in a county.

But Woodward believes counties should be considered for early reopening based on deaths and hospitalizations, especially since Spokane's data is showing no spikes.

She added that the Spokane region is finalizing its collaborative plan on how it would reopen. It will be presented to Inslee next week.

According to Woodward, the governor also plans to deploy 500 National Guardsmen across the state to help with contact tracing. This is a method used to slow the spread of infection by identifying people who may have been in contact with someone who is infected.

Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs also sat in on this call Tuesday. He confirmed with KREM 2's Amanda Roley the city council gave a draft resolution to the mayor's office on how the city would reopen.

"We really want to get to what are the practical things that need to happen," Beggs aid. "It's testing, it's contact tracing, personal protective equipment, it's COVID-19 inspectors that could come to each business and advise them."

He said, in general, city council and the mayor's office have the same goal to reopen safely. Council members just want to ensure there are public health guidelines in place.

City council is expected to vote on the resolution at the next Monday council meeting.

Woodward discusses Inslee's decision on Twitter, calls benchmarks 'unrealistic'

Woodward took to Twitter Tuesday evening in a thread about Inslee's decision, calling benchmarks set by the governor as "unrealistic" for the county.

"Spokane County elected officials today pleaded with the governor to allow businesses to open up earlier under phase-2 of the state’s reopen plan. In order to do so, counties must go 3 weeks without a single Covid case. UNREALISTIC, for a county with 500,000+ people!," Woodward wrote in the first tweet of the thread.

The mayor went on to claim that the county had flattened the curve, citing the fact that Spokane County has been reporting single-digit increases in cases and that 10 people are currently hospitalized in the county with the illness.

She also said a 200 percent increase in food bank usage and businesses closing was more evidence the county needed to be able to reopen.

Later in the thread, Woodward suggested that Spokane County should be allowed to focus on protecting vulnerable populations while reopening. She also shes fighting for "...the woman who's new in her recovery and relies on working out to keep her focused on her sobriety," as well as professional photographers and those who can't celebrate their weddings with groups of people.

She also said she was fighting for small business owners, such as those who own restaurants, who have stayed open in defiance of Inslee's order to stay afloat.

Woodward also pointed toward those making more on unemployment, stating that this will make it so employers have to hire less people and pay them more to get workers back to work.

The mayor ended the thread by saying she's received hundreds of emails, letters and calls from people that "just want to get back to work!"

