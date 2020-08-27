Having trouble making rent? Here are some resources

Cities and states in the Inland Northwest are offering assistance to people having a hard time making rent. Here are a few options.

The pandemic has put thousands of renters in a financial pinch, and with the size of unemployment checks now dramatically decreasing, coming up with rent is only getting harder.

SPOKANE

The City of Spokane is working with Spokane Workforce Council to provide $500,000 in rental assistance to families facing financial hardship due to coronavirus.

The program is called Home Tenant Based Rent assistance and is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

According to a press release from City of Spokane Spokesperson Brian Coddington, the program will help low-income renters who have reduced or lost their income due to the pandemic. It’s expected to serve over 200 renters at a low administrative cost and will be deployed by Career Path Services, Coddington said.

Program criteria includes and is not limited to:

Prioritizing recipients based on payment history, previous assistance and proof of income status.

Unit is located inside Spokane city limits and meets inspection requirements.

To inquire about assistance, call 509-867-8188 to be connected with the rental assistance team at the Spokane Resource Center.

SPOKANE VALLEY

Spokane Valley City Council approved using federal COVID-19 relief funds from the CARES Act to deliver housing, utility and food assistance to Spokane Valley residents.

City Council approved an agreement with Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners (SNAP) for $993,424 for rent, mortgage and utility assistance.

SNAP has an email setup for housing and utility requests and questions at eaprefer@snapwa.org. There is also a direct phone line at 509-319-3010 or SNAP's main phone number is 509-456-7627, ext. 7200.

IDAHO

The Idaho Housing and Finance Association has a program called The Housing Preservation Program. With money from the federal government as a part of the CARES Act, Idaho has millions of dollars to give to families in need of financial help with housing.

“This program provides rent and utility assistance to households that are in need of it due to a COVID-19 related circumstance,” said Brady Ellis, the VP of Housing Support Programs with Idaho Housing and Finance Association.

The program has $15 million to give out until the end of the year. So far, a large chunk of those funds hasn’t been used.

“You have to have a COVID-19 related circumstance that is challenging your ability to pat rent and utilities. You also have to be making less than 80% of the area median income. You have to be an Idaho resident, and legally residing in the United States, at least one member of the household,” Ellis said.

If you qualify, assistance will be paid out for up to three months at first.

“Total cost of rent and utilities for each month,” Ellis said.

If you are still in need after that, the payments can be renewed for three months, for a maximum of six months total of assistance. A range of situations can be covered.

Eviction statuses for Washington and Idaho

Washington

Governor Inslee extended the statewide evictions ban until Oct. 15.

The order not only bans nearly all evictions, but also late fees, and it requires landlords to offer tenants a reasonable repayment plan once the ban ends.

Idaho

There is no eviction moratorium in Idaho. It ended July 25.

The state has already seen a spike in eviction cases.

Idaho Legal Aid, a nonprofit group that offers free legal counsel for those facing eviction and other housing problems, has seen a surge in eviction cases and the number of calls to its hotline.