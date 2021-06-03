'It just exploded': Durham Bus Services explains how Spokane COVID-19 outbreak may have occurred

In less than a month, 28 employees tested positive for the virus, a company executive said.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — On Friday, a Durhman Bus Services executive addressed the recent outbreak that quarantined 57 employees.

Durham had been quiet since KREM first reported a number of bus drivers quarantined for exposure to the coronavirus and said that the outbreak wasn't severe. That all came to a halt when bus attendant Dave Simpson, 62, contracted COVID-19 and died less than a week later.

The company saw their first positive case the week of Feb. 8.

"The week of February 15 is when it just exploded," Vice President of safety Kevin Kilner said. "It was all of these positives seemingly coming in at one time."

In just one week, 17 employees tested positive for the virus, Kilner added.

Their safety protocol has come under scrutiny in recent weeks. Spokane Public Schools contracts Durham to provide buses, drivers and attendants for their students.

In a February statement, SPS added that they were "aware that there have been reports that Durham hasn't been following all health and safety protocols."

In a statement in late Feb., the company claimed that each of the cases originated "outside of the workplace," but they would not specify how they knew that.

When asked if he could understand how parents were doubtful that every single one of the cases wasn't work related, he said yes.

"Absolutely, and I think our actions demonstrate that we were suspicious as well," he added. "The information we reported at the time was the information that we had."

Kilner said that it turned out it wasn't accurate that all of the cases originated outside of the workplace.

"We've looked at this specific location's physical layout and made a couple minor modifications to streamline them a bit more," he said. "There was some opportunities for the way they navigated through a building to possibly become an issue so we've eliminated that."

Their staff were able to come into contact with each other by common areas at the school bus hub, according to Kilner. In addition to that, he said the corporate staff had to reinforce their mask policy and reteach their employees to social distance and disinfect their vehicles.

"Part of our investigation led to, or led us to discover, there was some modifications that we could make and some clarity we can provide around mask wearing specifically," he said. "We also spent time reminding our employees of our expectations regarding mask wearing, social distancing and vehicle disinfecting."

Currently, 24 bus drivers are either off work due to testing positive or have been exposed and are in quarantine. Parents still say they do not know if their kids have come into contact with someone who tested positive.

"When we talk about contract contact tracing, I know everybody understands how difficult that can be, right?" he said. "We've been counting down all the different locations that employees may have gone on their own time and following up with all of that."

The Spokane Regional Health District said they are guiding Durham, but the company is doing contact tracing internally. In a statement to KREM this morning, the health district said their staff is providing guidance on tracing and support to help control the current outbreak, but they are not in charge of it. Instead, a bus service company is trying to contact trace nearly 60 employees.

"I think part of the issue is the limitations on data that's provided by our employees," Kilner said.

Another issue could be having a company manage tracing an outbreak when they aren't a healthcare group.

"If we haven't, we will fill that gap and make sure that the health department is looped in," he said. "We accept any and all help from any agency that specializes where we don't."

In the meantime, community members are encouraged to report any bus drivers who are not following health and safety protocols, representative Sandra Jarrard said in February.

"Employees that we find to be non-compliant will be subject to disciplinary action," Kilner added.

With new protocols put into place for Durham team members, Kilner is hoping to curb the rapid spread of the virus. He assured that he will be getting in touch with both the school district and the health district on Monday to discuss contact tracing and informing parents of these safety modifications.

"Our heart goes out to [the Spokane community] and we take this very seriously," he said. 'We will continue our efforts to make sure that this continues to move in the right direction."

Kilner added that he knows the company needs to work on more clear and accurate communication so something like this doesn't happen again.