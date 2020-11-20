COVID-19 cases in Spokane County hit record highs in November. Here's a breakdown

More than 3,800 total COVID-19 cases have been reported so far in November. That’s nearly 28% of Spokane County's entire case count.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Daily coronavirus case totals in Spokane County have reached record highs over the past two weeks.

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 422 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, Nov. 14, the largest single-day jump since the pandemic began. Daily case counts have been over 100 since Nov. 5.

There were more COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, Nov. 14 through Monday, Nov. 16 than the entire month of June.

The following are the top five highest single-day case totals reported since the pandemic began in Spokane County, all of which occurred in November.

Nov. 12 and Nov. 17: 231 cases

Nov. 15: 299 cases

Nov. 7: 346 cases

Nov. 19: 414 cases

Nov. 14: 422 cases

More than 3,800 total COVID-19 cases have been reported so far in November. That’s nearly 28% of the county’s entire case count since mid-March.

Hospitalization data

Daily hospitalizations have also spiked in November.

The Spokane Regional Health District reported a record high of 14 daily hospital admissions on Nov. 6, 2020.

The second and third-highest single-day hospital admissions were also reported in November, with 12 on Nov. 19 and 11 on Nov. 14, 16 and 18, according to SRHD data.