Four Spokane businesses fined by Washington Labor and Industries for mask, operating violations

Three businesses were fined for mask violations, while Altitude Spokane trampoline was fined for operating in violation of Governor Inslee's proclamations.

SPOKANE, Wash — The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries has fined four businesses in Spokane for violations stemming from employees not wearing masks or from operating in violation of Governor Jay Inslee's reopening guidelines.

According to the department, Hot Toddy's Coffee and Second Wind Espresso were fined for employees not wearing masks or social distancing. Hot Toddy's was fined $3,000 and Second Wind was fined $1,800, the department said.

The Ugly Duck was fined $1,200 for employees not wearing masks, according to the department. Second Wind Espresso has appealed its fine, while The Ugly Duck and Hot Toddy's didn't appeal, the department said.

Altitude Spokane trampoline park was also fined $9,639 for operating in violation of state reopening guidelines and has appealed, according to the department.

The Department of Labor and Industries also announced fines for eight other businesses across the state for COVID-related violations: