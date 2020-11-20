Your risk of getting COVID-19 at an event in Eastern Washington, North Idaho counties

KREM 2 checked the risks in counties in Eastern Washington, North Idaho and part of Montana for three different sized events: 10-person, 50-person and 100-person.

SPOKANE, Wash — Thinking about attending a Thanksgiving dinner this year? In parts of the Inland Northwest, that could be almost like flipping a coin to see if you get the coronavirus, according to a tool built by Georgia Tech.

The university compiles data from the COVID Tracking Project and the New York Times COVID-19 data project to generate risk estimates for every county in the United States. You can use their tool – the Georgia Tech COVID-19 Event Risk Assessment Planning Tool – to get an idea of how likely you might be to catch to coronavirus if you attended an event of different sizes in any county in the country.

For example, in Spokane County, the tool calculates that at a 100-person event, there is a 90% chance that someone in attendance will be COVID-19 positive. At a gathering with only 10 people, that risk drops to 21 percent.

On Friday, KREM 2 checked the risks in counties in Eastern Washington, North Idaho and part of Montana for three different sized events: 10-person, 50-person and 100-person.

10-person event

Spokane County, WA: 21%

Grant County, WA: 20%

Whitman County, WA: 17%

Stevens County, WA: 12%

Bonner County, ID: 18%

Kootenai County, ID: 29%

Latah County, ID: 33%

Lincoln County, MT: 38%

50-person event

Spokane County, WA: 68%

Grant County, WA: 68%

Whitman County, WA: 60%

Stevens County, WA: 46%

Bonner County, ID: 63%

Kootenai County, ID: 82%

Latah County, ID: 87%

Lincoln County, MT: 91%

100-person event