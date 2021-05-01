'Why would anyone not get it?': COVID-19 vaccine makes its way to Spokane retirement communities

Touchmark on South Hill, a senior-living community, completed their first round of 125 coronavirus vaccines.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash — Touchmark on South Hill in Spokane doesn't have a single case of coronavirus as of Monday.

The Spokane senior-living community completed their first round of COVID-19 vaccinations at the end of December.

The coronavirus vaccine is going to those who are most vulnerable first — retirement homes and assisted living facilities — as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 80% coronavirus deaths reported in the US have been in individuals older than 65.

Jack Gurian is 91-years-old and has a lifetime of wisdom after living in 10 different homes across the world.

"Why the hell would you not want to get one?" Gurian asked. "I can't even conceptualize why people are afraid of vaccinations."

Gurian has been a resident of Touchmark for about a year. Before that, he saw it all: war, famine, and plagues.

His history of working in the Foreign Service State Department showed him how lucky Americans are, Gurian said.

"I lived and worked in places like India and Pakistan, where vaccinations save the lives of thousands, if not millions of people," he said. "You get a very different perspective."

It's a perspective that he thinks many Americans do not understand.

"They see these crazy movies, it might be somebody wanting to poison them," he said about conspiracy theorists. "So they have hysterical responses to the idea of vaccination."

He can't conceptualize the idea of not getting the vaccine for fear of being tracked or controlled. That is not how it works, he added.

"I feel spoiled to get the vaccine, because there are people in other countries like India or Pakistan that aren't able to," he said.

The center had its first drive in their vaccination event in late December, giving out 125 shots of Pfizer's vaccine.

They have been proactive about sanitization and testing, allowing the center to not have any cases currently.

Comparing Spokane's current surge with the surge in July and August, or even to the beginning of the pandemic, the 70+ age group is not as disproportionately affected, according to the Spokane Regional Health District.

"This tells us that our mitigation efforts within the community and at long-term care facilities are making a difference to protect our most vulnerable," SRHD's Kelli Hawkins said. "Deaths, however, still remain disproportionately high among the older demographic."

The Health District confirms that throughout the pandemic, Touchmark has had significantly less cases than most other retirement communities.

"It's been great and people are really excited to have it coming," Touchmark Executive Director Michaela Thompson said. "I'm looking forward to the next two clinics with the vaccine."

Management has helped older people like him feel comfortable and safe in such a high-risk environment, Gurian added.

Right now, family can meet their loved one outside to visit, but hopefully the community can let them inside once residents and staff are vaccinated by February.

"It's a wonderful thing to be able to count on vaccination," he said. "Especially when you live in and work in a place where people die constantly. They were there in the morning and then they were not there anymore."

Gurian will be able to get his vaccine in the next drive on Jan. 20.