Spokane first responders COVID-19 vaccine clinic starts Monday

SPOKANE, Wash — The Spokane Regional Health District will start administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to first responders at a drive-thru vaccination clinic at the Spokane Fire Training Center on Monday, Jan. 4.

The clinic is only open to high-risk first responders, following Washington State Department of Health COVID-19 Vaccination guidance, according to the health district.

The Spokane County EMS and Trauma Care Council will train EMS personnel on the vaccine’s administration process while also ensuring the high-risk group receives the vaccine, the health district says.

In a press release Thursday, the health district said a trial-run of the clinic was performed Wednesday. Tom Chavez with Spokane County Fire District 8 and Kasey Austin with the Spokane Fire Department received the first doses during the trial-run, the health district said.