Spokane first responders COVID-19 vaccine clinic starts Monday

SPOKANE, Wash — The Spokane Regional Health District will start administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to first responders at a drive-thru vaccination clinic at the Spokane Fire Training Center on Monday, Jan. 4.
The clinic is only open to high-risk first responders, following Washington State Department of Health COVID-19 Vaccination guidance, according to the health district.
The Spokane County EMS and Trauma Care Council will train EMS personnel on the vaccine’s administration process while also ensuring the high-risk group receives the vaccine, the health district says.
In a press release Thursday, the health district said a trial-run of the clinic was performed Wednesday. Tom Chavez with Spokane County Fire District 8 and Kasey Austin with the Spokane Fire Department received the first doses during the trial-run, the health district said.
“It’s important to the health of our entire community that our first responders are able to help those in need without risking their own health and well-being,” said Dr. Francisco Velazquez, interim health officer for Spokane County, in a press release. “Transitioning vaccinations from high-risk health care providers to first responders is a huge step in our COVID-19 vaccination process.”