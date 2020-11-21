COVID-19 outbreaks reported at 3 Grant County long-term care facilities

Nine people have died at one facility, while the other two facilities have dozens of positive cases among staff and residents.

GRANT COUNTY, Wash — The Grant County Health District reported COVID-19 outbreaks at three long-term care facilities on Friday.

The health district said there are outbreaks at McKay Healthcare and Rehab Center in Soap Lake, Lake Ridge Center and Columbia Crest in Moses Lake.

According to Grant County Health Administrator Theresa Adkinson, the health district confirmed nine COVID-19 associated deaths of residents at McKay Healthcare and Rehab Center. Five of those deaths have been confirmed as COVID-19 associated, the other four are still pending, Adkinson said.

One woman in her 60s, two women in their 80s, one woman in her 90s and a man in his 80s have reportedly died.

GCHD requested an Isolation and Quarantine strike team from the Washington Department of Health who has been onsite to assist McKay with additional precautions to reduce the spread of the virus.

No McKay residents are currently hospitalized, Adkinson said.

Lake Ridge Center has reported 49 residents and 12 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, Adkinson said. She also said Columbia Crest has reported 25 residents and 22 staff members have tested positive.

Adkinson said the residents are being cared for onsite and one resident is hospitalized. Both facilities are in communication with GCHD constantly and have received consultation from the Dept. of Health Isolation and Quarantine team.

GCHD also made links between COVID-19 cases at two long-term care facilities, one in Moses Lake and one in Ephrata, to a large wedding that took place near Ritzville, Adkinson said.

All long-term care facilities in Grant County have been preparing for the possibility of COVID-19 cases within their facilities for months, according to Adkinson.