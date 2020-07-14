x
Capone's Pub and Grill closes briefly after customer with positive COVID-19 case eats at their restaurant

Capone's Pub & Grill closed after a customer who knew they had tested positive for coronavirus ate at their restaurant.
Credit: KREM

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Capone's Pub & Grill in Coeur d'Alene is closed Monday, after a customer who knew they tested positive for the coronavirus visited the restaurant, and sat with customers and staff, according to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page. 

"We care deeply about our staff and customers, so we will be making some changes this week in regard to hours and occupancy," the post reads. 

The post didn't mention whether the restaurant will reopen Tuesday, but did say several employees are awaiting coronavirus test results. The restaurant says they've contacted customers who were in close proximity with the customer who tested positive. 

In a comment, the restaurant's facebook page said the customer with coronavirus was there Wednesday and Thursday before being kicked out. 

The restaurant had not responded to a request for comment Tuesday morning. 

Several restaurants in the Inland Northwest have temporarily shuttered due to coronavirus-positive customers or employees, in order to stem further outbreak. North Idaho has seen a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, especially in Kootenai County.  

