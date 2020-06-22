Coeur d'Alene restaurant closes after employee gets COVID-19

Kootenai county has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases, and we've ju... st learned that an employee at Bardenay's Coeur d'Alene location has tested positive. The safety of our staff and guests is the primary driver in all of our decisions. Therefore, in an abundance of caution we have decided to temporarily stop service at this location.

"We've just learned that an employee at Bardenay's Coeur d'Alene location has tested positive. The safety of our staff and guests is the primary driver in all of our decisions," the restaurant said. "Therefore, in an abundance of caution we have decided to temporarily stop service at this location. This closure gives us time to thoroughly clean and sanitize our facility to meet the standards/requirements of the Health Department. We will continue to update you and we hope to be able to safely welcome guests back soon."