x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Spokane's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Spokane, Washington | KREM.com

coronavirus

Coeur d'Alene restaurant closes after employee gets COVID-19

Bardenay Restaurant and Distillery said it closed the Coeur d'Alene location in an abundance of caution.
Credit: PIXABAY
Mixed drinks are widely advertised on restaurants websites and Instagram pages.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Bardenay Restaurant and Distillery in Coeur d'Alene is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. 

The restaurant posted on its Facebook page that Kootenai County has seen an increase in positive coronavirus cases, and one of its employees tested positive. 
Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery
Kootenai county has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases, and we've ju... st learned that an employee at Bardenay's Coeur d'Alene location has tested positive. The safety of our staff and guests is the primary driver in all of our decisions. Therefore, in an abundance of caution we have decided to temporarily stop service at this location.
Facebook

"We've just learned that an employee at Bardenay's Coeur d'Alene location has tested positive. The safety of our staff and guests is the primary driver in all of our decisions," the restaurant said. "Therefore, in an abundance of caution we have decided to temporarily stop service at this location. This closure gives us time to thoroughly clean and sanitize our facility to meet the standards/requirements of the Health Department. We will continue to update you and we hope to be able to safely welcome guests back soon."

RELATED: Community spread accounts for 40% of new COVID-19 cases in Spokane

RELATED: Is it safe to vacation during the COVID-19 pandemic? A doctor answers top questions

RELATED: 22 new coronavirus cases in Spokane County: What we know Monday