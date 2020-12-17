The Black Diamond in Spokane Valley reopens in defiance of state order for second time

In May, the Spokane Valley bar received a violation notice from the state Liquor and Cannabis Board after reopening in defiance of Gov. Inslee's stay-home order.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A restaurant and bar in Spokane Valley is reopening for indoor service, defying a statewide order aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 for the second time this year.

On Dec. 8, Inslee extended the closure of indoor dining and other restrictions through Jan. 4.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon, The Black Diamond shared a photo of a sign that says, "Our bill of rights trumps Inslee's tyranny." The business also wrote in the post that it is "now open, fully, from here on."

"We do this so that our employees, who are running out of unemployment, can make a living and survive," the business wrote in part.

In May, The Black Diamond received a violation notice from the state Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB), which came with a penalty of a five-day license suspension or $500 fine.

The board can also take additional action against businesses that reopen illegally, including the possibility of an emergency closure.

The Black Diamond acknowledged in its latest Facebook post that the business will face "a possible citation and suspension of our liquor license."

"But at this point we would rather get this citation and fight it so that our employees can make a living. We want them to have a happy and stress free holiday season," the post continues.

KREM has reached to a spokesperson from the LCB about potential action against the business.

The Black Diamond's management team wrote that it will be "following all the guidelines we have been for the past 8 months."

"We ask that anyone who may be sick do what they have always done when sick. Stay home. We also ask that if you are in the high risk category you take the time to contemplate and make the decision for yourself if you would like to come and support us," the post reads.

Stormin Normans Shipfaced Saloon, another business in Spokane Valley, wrote a Facebook post on Wednesday in support of The Black Diamond's reopening. The bar and grill also wrote that it will reopen at 8 a.m. on Dec. 26 for "business as usual."

"Please, use your best judgement regarding your own personal safety and the safety of those around you, but also, please do, safely, and at your own risk, join us when you are ready," the post reads.

The Black Diamond is one of many businesses in Spokane County that has been hurt by COVID-19 restrictions.

Players & Spectators II, an event center in Spokane Valley, announced on social media in November that it would permanently close following Gov. Inslee's first announcement of new restrictions. The owners of Kalico Kitchen said they have let go of 30 employees.