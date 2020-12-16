Kalico Kitchen lets go of 30 employees, closed for weeks amid new shutdown

The Spokane breakfast staple is pushing forward after weeks of being closed.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee recently announced an extension of current coronavirus restrictions, to Jan. 4, 2021, which means restaurants can't open for indoor dining.

Family-owned restaurants in Spokane have been hit hard, with nearly a dozen restaurants closing permanently. Some, like Kalico Kitchen, are still hanging on.

Kalico Kitchen owner Charlie Baziotis and his wife Teri opened up the restaurant in Spokane 17 years ago, recently moving to a bigger restaurant in North Spokane. The restaurant has been a staple for breakfast and lunch food.

During the first shutdown in March, the two were able to successfully keep their restaurant open.

"Because we are in a bigger location we were able to build up a small surplus of income to tie us over for that two months," said Charlie.

With 50 percent seating allowed, Charlie was able to make modifications to their restaurant and continue on with their business.

But unfortunately, with the most recent shutdown, Charlie said it’s been difficult to keep their restaurant as successful.

“We would like to open back up, but I don’t make those decisions” said Charlie, “We’ve been shut down for three weeks now, and the cases are still rising.”

He said with the ongoing pressure to provide for his staff, it has been difficult, especially letting go of his 30 employees.

“For small businesses, like mine, employees are like family,” Charlie said.

He said he’s made it a point throughout the years to hire anyone in need, which includes felons, drug addicts, and those who may not be “hirable” otherwise.

“Food is our number one priority, but talking with and showing compassion to, and just being companions to those coming through our doors,” Charlie said.

But the struggles in the restaurant world has been often been overlooked, according to Big Table Organizations President Kevin Finch. The organization helps find resources – anything from transportation to finding housing, food, counseling, and even childcare – to workers in the restaurant or hotel industries.

“For restaurant workers, they're already right on the ledge, double the rate of poverty in this one industry than any other in the nation. They're also lowest rung on the employment ladder ... so who gets hurt the most when something like a pandemic hits? It's folks with fewest resources. That’s this industry,” said Finch.

Finch said restaurant workers usually don’t have extra financial income or a “blanket” when a shutdown or permanent closure happens.

Chris Deitz, a former chef and now city director for Big Table, said his identity was his work. Now, he can help connect restaurant workers to the help they need in times of crisis.

Deitz said when a restaurant loses money, or lays off employees even for a short period of time, it takes a toll on mental health.

“Chefs and owners alike pour their soul and life blood into this. You take that away. it’s not a loss of business anymore, it's a loss of identity," Deitz said.

Charlie, who has worked with Big Table Organization for his staff, said he will stay open for as long as he can and is confident he will be OK.

“You know, I don't want to be afraid, and I will not be afraid of COVID-19. We have a higher power that is taking care of us,” said Charlie.

In the meantime, the Spokane Quaranteam purchased 150 burritos and coffees, which will be available on Friday, Dec. 18.

Kalico Kitchen is available for takeout now.