Shadle Park High School student receives University of Washington Presidential Scholar recognition

Nazanin Walizada was only one of ten students in Washington to receive this recognition.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Shadle Park High School student received the University of Washington (UW) Presidential Scholar recognition.

Nazanin Walizada was only one of ten students in Washington to receive this recognition.

The UW Presidential Scholarship is a leadership opportunity for a small cohort of exceptional students from Washington. This merit-based scholarship provides $10,000 annually, for four years, to selected Washington resident students.

Students do not apply for the scholarship. Instead, they are considered automatically when they apply to enroll at UW in Seattle.

Walizada was one of the ten students who demonstrated leadership, community engagement, notable innovation or creativity, and recognized talent.

Shadle Park High School Principal Chris Dunn and UW representatives surprised Walizada with the recognition in the school's auditorium on Wednesday. Walizada's family and students also attended the event to celebrate her accomplishment.

"My goal for the future is to become a cardiothoracic surgeon. I'm really passionate about what I want to do and I'm really trying hard since I moved here to America," Walizada said. "I 'm so glad I got this opportunity to be able to continue my education at UW."

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.