Spokane-based chef nominated for James Beard Award

Chef Tony Brown was one of twenty selected as a semi-finalist for Best Chef in the Pacific Northwest.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Chef Tony Brown, owner of Ruins and Hunt in downtown Spokane, is nominated for the prestigious James Beard Award.

He was one of twenty selected as a semi-finalist for Best Chef in the Northwest Pacific region. Brown has owned restaurants in Spokane for around 11 years. Brown spoke to Dave Somers with KREM 2 News about what it means to him to be nominated and how the local restaurant scene has been recovering post-COVID shutdowns.

Brown said he never expected this recognition, but it was rewarding seeing he was doing something right.

"It's been hard three years for restaurants, so having this kind of recognition is good for the city and the restaurant," Brown said.

Brown said he loves being a chef, cooking and creating things.

The James Beard Foundation will celebrate the winners at their Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on June 5 in Chicago.

According to their website, The James Beard Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to celebrate, support, and elevate the people behind America’s food culture and champion a standard of good food anchored in talent, equity, and sustainability.

