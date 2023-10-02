2 Hayden roller derby girls heading to France to compete in Junior Roller Derby World Cup

The tournament will be taking place this July.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two Hayden girls a part of the Inland Northwest Pixies, a local junior roller derby team are headed to France. They will be participating in the Junior Roller Derby World Cup this July.

According to the team's Facebook page, the Pixies Roller Derby is the premier junior roller derby league of the Inland Northwest. That includes Coeur d'Alene, Spokane Valley, Cheney, Rathdrum, Post Falls, Liberty Lake, Millwood, Spokane, Mead and Airway Heights.

