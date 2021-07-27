Football camp for Native youth held at EWU's Roos Field

The goal of the camp is to encourage leadership through sports.

CHENEY, Wash. — The non-profit Urban Native Youth Organization (UNYO) presented a football camp for Native youth at Eastern Washington University's Roos Field.

The camp is for Native youth all across eastern Washington. According to UNYO, the purpose for the camp is to provide players with not only skill development, but to instill leadership through sports.

UNYO's Randy Ramos said the camp is a great way for the kids to celebrate their culture as well as have fun.

"So many of our young athletes don't get the opportunity to go to school because they're looked at as liabilities as far as offering scholarships, but we have great, phenomenal athletes." Ramos said. "We really come together around our traditional ways and our sports."

According to a press release from the organization, UNYO creates a safe and welcoming environment where youth build leadership skills through high levels of sports participation, mentoring, cultural education and traditional practices.