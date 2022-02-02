Inland Northbest: Top 10 stories of 2022

As we close out one year and begin another, we are excited to take some time to celebrate the Inland Northbest.

SPOKANE, Wash. — With a new year on the horizon, KREM 2 News is highlighting how great it is to live in the Inland Northwest.

Here is a look at the Top 10 Inland Northbest stories of 2022. The list is based on digital views of articles and videos on KREM.com, KREM 2+, YouTube and other digital channels.

A couple that purchased a commercial property in Okanogan found a 60-foot old mural when they started remodeling the interior of the building.

"My husband and I recently purchased the building and discovered this beautiful hand-painted mural on canvas hidden behind plaster walls, preserved but unseen for over a hundred years," Lisa Timm wrote.

A soothing melody sweeps over the rocky shore of Lake Coeur d’Alene, mixing with the sounds of the water. The peaceful sounds come from a quiet beach overlooking lake Coeur d’Alene, where musician Ethereal in E played a unique instrument called the handpan.

The handpan is a steel drum and is a relatively new, obscure instrument. Adam Foote’s love for the handpan started decades ago when he started playing drums as a kid.

Breaüxdoo Bakery markets itself as 'desserts for rockstars.' Gage Lang, owner of Breaüxdoo Bakery, describes his store is a mixture of rock 'n' roll and an American pastry shop.

The bakery offers a little bit of everything including, personalized cakes and cookies, desserts, biscuits and gravy, cake pops, bars, and drinks.

Renowned for big slabs of cornbread and a second serving of soup or chili, not to mention the iconic pies, Pandhandler Pies in Sandpoint closed this year when the owners retired.

Spokane natives will likely remember the neon sign at several local institutions, such as the old White Elephant and Wolffy's.

All of these neon signs are a huge part of Spokane's history. Now two men are helping to relight Spokane's neon past.

Don Pearson was born and raised in Spokane. During his life, he was an antique collector and owned several homes on the South Hill that was used to house antiques of every shape and size.

"He was a huge collector, he had the finer antiques he loved going out and it was kind of an adventure of finding treasures," Tom Nichols, Pearson's friend said. "Everybody that you would ask about Don they'd say that he was the nicest person that they've ever met in Spokane. We were just blessed to know him. I wish they could have a statue in Spokane representing just how nice he was."

Mystery has surged about a bike sitting on the top of a concrete pillar by the Sandifur Memorial Bridge near Browne's Addition.

The mysterious blue bike with thin tires is at the top of one of the tall concrete pillars on the Spokane River. It is hard to see, but it seems the bike has some wires helping hold it up. People walking by the Centennial Trail are going in circles after seeing the bike and making conclusions about how it got up there.

In Kim Taylor's Advanced Engineering class at Sacajawea Middle School, ideas come to life.

Instead of textbooks and presentations, students use computer-aided design (CAD) programs and 3D printers to turn sketches into reality.

Their creations are far more than just concepts. The middle schoolers are designing and making tools that Spokane Police Officers use on the streets.

Castle Von Frandsen has been under construction along Lake Pend Oreille since 2005. This summer the current owner went looking for the next king to take over.

Spokane Valley's The Quilting Bee was selected as one of the top 10 quilt shops in the country by Quilt Sampler magazine.