Post Falls School District to give levy another try in May

POST FALLS, Idaho — After a 33-vote loss on March 9, the Post Falls School Board on Monday unanimously voted to try again for a levy measure on May 18, as reported by our news partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

"We had quite a number of parents and community leaders reach out to us," Superintendent Dena Naccarato said Tuesday. "They're basically mobilizing to ensure that the word gets out about how important the supplemental levy is to our district and to our kids. To them, a strong school system is essential."

Board Chair Dave Paul said he's also received an overwhelming number of positive emails from the community.

"I am feeling good, as good as one can feel after having to do this in May," he said. "We all felt it was the right thing to do. Now it's up to us and the community."

Residents will be asked to cast ballots for a two-year replacement/supplemental levy in the same amount as the first — $4.955 million a year that will fund $9.91 million in two years. The money supports a wide swath of programming, staffing and transportation needs, as well as attracting and retaining quality teachers.

Levy funds make up 7.5% of the Post Falls School District's budget, covering expenses where state funding falls short.

"All six of our school nurses are paid for by the levy," Paul said. "We want to make sure that people really, totally understand where these dollars go."

Naccarato said she's "heartened by the number of parents and business leaders who have said they're willing to do whatever it takes to help."

"I think you’re going to see quite a few community groups that are supporting us," she said. "Hopefully we’re going to come out of this better than ever with our parents energized to get to the polls."

Misinformation has been problematic throughout recent elections, including locally and in Post Falls, school officials have said.

"I don’t think you can stress enough the importance of strong schools and public education. We educate every child, regardless of any circumstance. Public schools are a foundation of our democracy," Naccarato said. "Some of the misinformation out there is very concerning to me."

This levy season, Naccarato said she fielded questions about things she'd never heard of before. To clear up confusion, community members are more than welcome to contact the district office for information and request levy presentations.

"If something seems like it doesn't make sense or it isn't right, give us a call," she said. "If you're curious about our curriculum, all you have to do is request a copy of it."

Paul said getting accurate information in people's hands is a priority as the district strategizes for the next levy attempt.

"We’re going to work as hard as we can to foster the confidence in our community," he said. "I believe people believe in the school district and trust it. We want to maintain that trust in our community. And I think we will."