Post Falls levy narrowly leading after first night of ballot returns

At one point support for the levy outweighed opposition by just two votes.

POST FALLS, Idaho — A replacement levy for the Post Falls School District held an extremely narrow lead after election results were updated at 10:38 p.m. on Tuesday.

Although after initial returns the levy was receiving roughly 60 percent of the vote, once roughly two-thirds of precincts had reported, the lead fell to just two votes.

The existing levy is expiring, and the district is requesting voters to approve a new one that provides the same amount of money for the next two years. Since the district has grown over time, that will likely mean a decrease in property tax rates for many homeowners compared to the previous levy.

However, many people upset with how the board has handled the pandemic and reopening may vote to reject the levy in an attempt to signal their displeasure to the district. Others may vote against simply to eliminate the property tax altogether.

The levy pays for a variety of programs, from technology to security to health services. The district boasts that the rate of $1.70 per $1,000 of property value is among the lowest in Idaho.