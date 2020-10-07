SPS ranks high school sports based on coronavirus risks

SPS’s Athletics and Activities Subcommittee broke down each sport into three groups based on risk: low, moderate and high.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Public School District release a list of what sports are considered at-risk for coronavirus.

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association announced fall sports would be delayed until the beginning of September due to the pandemic.

SPS’s Athletics and Activities Subcommittee released new guidelines on opening high school sports and activities. It broke down each sport into three groups based on risk: low, moderate and high.

Low risk sports are those that can be done with physical distancing or individually without having to share equipment or equipment can easily be cleaned, according to the district’s plan. These sports include cross country, throwing events, golf and performance and non-competitive dance.

The district defines moderate risk sports as those that involve close, sustained contact, but with protective equipment that may reduce the likelihood of transmission. This includes basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball, soccer, gymnastics, tennis and pole vault. SPS noted that some of these sports could be considered lower risk only if participants wear masks and appropriate cleaning is done.

High risk sports involve close, sustained contact between participants with lack of significant barriers, according to the district. This includes wrestling, football, performance dance and competitive cheer that involves stunting.