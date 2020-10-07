NWAC moves fall sports to winter and spring quarters over COVID-19 concerns

The NWAC office and the NWAC Sports Medicine Committee, has provided a comprehensive plan of health and safety protocol recommendations for colleges

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Northwest Athletic Conference released its return-to-play guidelines Thursday for the 2020-2021 academic year amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release.

On Tuesday, the NWAC Executive Board approved a plan to move the majority of fall sports to winter and spring quarters.

The NWAC office and the NWAC Sports Medicine Committee has provided a comprehensive plan of health and safety protocol recommendations for colleges to implement for practice, competition and championship events, the press release says.

Each school must follow state, local, NWAC and institutional guidelines as they relate to bringing student-athletes back to campus as well as the health and safety of all participants, according to the release.

Men’s and women’s cross country and men’s and women’s golf will start in the fall on a reduced and modified schedule. All other sports will begin competition in winter and spring quarters of 2021 with reduced schedules as well, the release says.

“We have been thoughtful, comprehensive, flexible, and listened to our constituents. It is time to move forward,” NWAC Executive Director Marco Azurdia said. “The plan pushed the conversations with our member college administrators thus leading to the Executive Board’s decision. We have said from the beginning that flexibility, creativity, adaptability, and patience are essential to the success of our return to play. NWAC will continue to follow the guidance and direction of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, local and state health agencies, and member college presidents. Should conditions dictate a change from these guidelines, we have contingencies in place that will help us address NWAC sports. As additional information becomes available, we will look to update our plans and strategies.”