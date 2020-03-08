SPS, CVSD will begin 2020-2021 school year online after Lutz recommendation

Spokane Public Schools and Central Valley School District announced on Monday that the school year will begin with remote learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPOKANE, Wash. — School districts in the Spokane area announced on Monday that they will begin the 2020-2021 school year with remote learning after recommendations from health officials.

In a message sent to local school districts, Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz recommended that all schools begin the year with distance learning.

“Based on our rates, the existing science regarding COVID-19, and school reopening, I strongly recommend beginning the year in remote/continuous learning for all students," Lutz's message reads. "Consider in-person learning for those who have special health or education needs that cannot be delivered through remote learning."

Lutz said during a press conference on Monday morning that Spokane County has a "long ways to go" before children can return to school buildings.

Spokane County reported 432 COVID-19 cases prior to Memorial Day weekend, compared to 3,816 cases of Friday, July 31, according to data provided by Lutz. The county's incidence rate as of Aug. 1, 2020, is 209.6 cases per 100,000 residents over a two-week period.

Based on the guidance from Lutz and other public health experts, SPS and Central Valley School District announced on Monday, Aug. 3, that they will start the school year with remote learning.

SPS outlines revised online experience

SPS says its distance learning plan has been revised significantly from the experience students had in the spring of 2020.

The improved model includes:

Real-time school day with teacher(s)

Identified school start and dismissal time

Specific times scheduled for each period/subject

Blend of live instruction, group work, and independent activities

Specialist & elective experiences included

Set times for intervention support and contacting teachers

Use of Microsoft Teams as the district-wide digital platform

Laptop check-out for all students

Limited in person instruction provided for small groups of students

The district said it is in the final stages of confirming the details of its plan and will share a comprehensive document in the coming days. Current information about remote and in-person learning can be found on the SPS website.

"Our goal is to open school buildings as soon as it is safe to do so based on recommendations from public health officials," the message from SPS reads.

SPS said it is working with community partners and its own child care program to offer options for families impacted by distance learning.

"We know this news will be met with mixed emotions. These are unprecedented times and we will make every effort to support all our students and families as we work together to have a safe and successful school year," the message from SPS reads.

CVSD will start school year with online learning

Central Valley School District (CVSD) also announced on Monday that its schools will be starting the year with online learning.

CVSD has designed three different virtual learning options that students and families can choose from for the upcoming fall. The district is asking families to make their choice by Aug. 21.

The virtual learning options are below:

The first option is school-paced virtual learning with a preference to transition to in-person when schools are able to re-open. It will be led by CVSD teachers and allow students to have an easier transition to in-person learning when it becomes available.

Another option is school-paced virtual learning with a preference to stay virtual for the full school year, which allows students to keep the same teachers throughout the year.

Self-paced virtual learning will also be available for families. This option allows students to work at their own pace to complete assignments over the course of the school year, guided by CVSD teachers.

Parents, teachers, nurses, staff, administrators, community leaders and elected officials contributed to the development of the CVSD plan.

“We’re ready to provide high-quality education that meets families and students where they are – and we’re prepared to adapt as conditions change,” said CVSD Superintendent Ben Small. “Our goal is to provide an individualized approach with tailored instruction from our highly qualified teachers.”

The district has also planned for an in-person model at every grade level as soon as Spokane County meets the criteria for opening schools.

CVSD will also host a series of webinars in August to share more details and answer questions. The schedule and full reopening plan are available on the CVSD website.

“I’d like to thank you all for your partnership as we navigate these challenging times. We’re excited to welcome students back to school virtually on September 9,” Small said. “We’re ready to move forward, together.”