Spokane Public School board approves boundary changes

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Public Schools Board of Directors unanimously approved boundary adjustments during a special meeting Wednesday night.
According to the district, the boundary adjustments will go into effect on the north side of the district in the fall of 2022 and the south side of the district in the fall of 2023. The district adjusted the boundaries due to the addition of three middle schools. These boundaries have not changed in 40 years.
As growth in the city has changed, school enrollment numbers shifted. This has led to dramatic differences in school sizes. The district is adding three new middle schools, thus moving to a 6-8 grade middle school configuration. To help accommodate this growth, they created the Boundary Adjustment Committee.
SPS said boundary adjustments were needed to support changes in grade configurations, relieve overcrowding and accommodate student growth throughout the district.
Spokane Public Schools Board President Jerrall Haynes said boundary adjustments were needed to not only alleviate overcrowding in the school system, but also reevaluate how the district fights for inclusion.
Proposed boundaries
The boundary maps contain changes for these elementary schools, in addition to all middle and high schools: Adams, Arlington, Audubon, Franklin, Hamblen, Holmes, Hutton, Lincoln Heights, Linwood, Moran Prairie, Mullan Road, Sheridan and Wilson.
The following are school feeder patterns:
Ferris High School
- Chase Middle School
- Franklin
- Lincoln Heights
- Moran Prairie
- Sheridan
- Carla Peperzak Middle School
- Adams
- Hamblen
Lewis and Clark High School
- Sacajawea Middle School
- Grant
- Hutton (depends on home address)
- Jefferson
- Roosevelt
- Wilson (depends on home address)
- Carla Peperzak Middle School
- Hutton (depends on home address)
- Mullan Road
- Wilson (depends on home address)
Rogers High School
- Garry Middle School
- Arlington
- Lidgerwood
- Whitman
- Shaw Middle School
- Bemiss
- Cooper
- Longfellow
- Regal
North Central High School
- Glover Middle School
- Audubon
- Finch
- Willard
- Denny Yasuhara Middle School
- Garfield
- Holmes
- Logan
- Stevens
Shadle Park High School
- Salk Middle School
- Balboa
- Linwood
- Madison
- Woodridge
- Pauline Flett Middle School
- Browne
- Indian Trail
- Ridgeview
- Westview