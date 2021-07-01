Spokane Public School board approves boundary changes

The boundary adjustments will go into effect on the north side of the district in the fall of 2022 and the south side of the district in the fall of 2023.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Public Schools Board of Directors unanimously approved boundary adjustments during a special meeting Wednesday night.

According to the district, the boundary adjustments will go into effect on the north side of the district in the fall of 2022 and the south side of the district in the fall of 2023. The district adjusted the boundaries due to the addition of three middle schools. These boundaries have not changed in 40 years.

As growth in the city has changed, school enrollment numbers shifted. This has led to dramatic differences in school sizes. The district is adding three new middle schools, thus moving to a 6-8 grade middle school configuration. To help accommodate this growth, they created the Boundary Adjustment Committee.

SPS said boundary adjustments were needed to support changes in grade configurations, relieve overcrowding and accommodate student growth throughout the district.

Spokane Public Schools Board President Jerrall Haynes said boundary adjustments were needed to not only alleviate overcrowding in the school system, but also reevaluate how the district fights for inclusion.

The boundary maps contain changes for these elementary schools, in addition to all middle and high schools: Adams, Arlington, Audubon, Franklin, Hamblen, Holmes, Hutton, Lincoln Heights, Linwood, Moran Prairie, Mullan Road, Sheridan and Wilson.

The following are school feeder patterns:

Ferris High School

Chase Middle School Franklin Lincoln Heights Moran Prairie Sheridan

Carla Peperzak Middle School Adams Hamblen



Lewis and Clark High School

Sacajawea Middle School Grant Hutton (depends on home address) Jefferson Roosevelt Wilson (depends on home address)

Carla Peperzak Middle School Hutton (depends on home address) Mullan Road Wilson (depends on home address)



Rogers High School

Garry Middle School Arlington Lidgerwood Whitman

Shaw Middle School Bemiss Cooper Longfellow Regal



North Central High School

Glover Middle School Audubon Finch Willard

Denny Yasuhara Middle School Garfield Holmes Logan Stevens



Shadle Park High School