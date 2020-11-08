'We're doing the best that we can': Idaho high school football practices begin despite pandemic

Moscow High School coaches and players wore masks, equipment was cleaned between drills and players tried to distance as much as possible.

MOSCOW, Idaho — High school football teams around Idaho began practicing on Monday despite the coronavirus pandemic continuing to sweep the nation.

Moscow High School was one of the schools taking part. The team tried to take precautions to make practice as safe as possible.

Coaches and players wore masks, equipment was cleaned between drills and players tried to distance as much as possible.

“Obviously with the COVID stuff, there are protocols that we have to put into play," Bears Head Coach Phil Helbling said. "We're doing the best that we can.”

Whether this will be sustainable becomes the question. On Monday, there were no contact drills for Moscow. However, on Wednesday that won't be the case and that raises concerns for Helbling.

“That’s really going to be the tell tale," he said. "I’m more concerned for any position groups, our offensive and defensive linemen. Obviously they’ll be the ones that are in close proximity. I think you’ve got to limit the amount of time that you’re doing contact stuff. But at the same time too I mean it is football. We understand what has to take place in order to play the game."

Helbling told coaches and players to isolate from others not on the team and to be responsible.

School doesn't start until Sept. 14 for high school students. He hopes that helps for the time being.

However, controlling safety measures within the team is one part. The other part is the complications of playing other teams.

“I think there’s great concern in terms of when you look at it that way," Helbling said. "All you can hope for a far as I’m concerned as a coach goes is that each coach is taking this seriously.”

No players have opted out of playing this season for the Bears as of now.

Players who are participating had to sign a COVID-19 waiver.