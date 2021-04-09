Confirmed COVID-19 "situation" at Rogers High School, Spokane schools says

After two days of school, Spokane Public Schools learned of a positive COVID case(s), a spokesperson said. They are not sure how many are positive, they added.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Rogers High School had only been back in session for two days, yet Spokane Public Schools learned of a positive COVID-19 case(s), the District said in an email Friday evening.

SPS Spokesperson Sandra Jarrard doesn't know how many cases there currently are, she told KREM 2's Morgan Trau. In an email to parents, she added that the "situation is considered confined and not considered an outbreak."

The contact tracing team is conducting an investigation to compile a list of close contacts, she said. Anyone who is considered to have been in close contact with those COVID-19 positive received "separate communication" with more information regarding testing and quarantine requirements. Staff and students that are not notified by the contact tracing team, have been determined not to have had close contact with the confirmed case, she added in the email.

The staff is "following all safety precautions and requirements outlined by the Department of Health and the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD)," she wrote.

The email finished by addressing safety and cleaning protocols.

"Staff and students have been trained to practice good hygiene, wear their facial covering, and maintain proper social distancing," she wrote. "All classrooms are equipped with cleaning caddies that contain disinfectants for staff use. Evening custodial staff also disinfect all high-touch areas such as water fountains, sinks, light switches, and door handles. Custodial staff are equipped and trained to do a full-service disinfection to all classrooms."

When asked for more details about the cases, Jarrard said she would get back to KREM after the long weekend.

