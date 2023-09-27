Checking out the fun and unique things going on at Audubon Elementary

The English Language Learners class has students from all over the world including from the Marshall Islands, Afghanistan and from all over Africa.

SPOKANE, Wash. — KREM 2 is launching a new series on Up With KREM called “In The Classroom” where once a month during the school year, KREM’s Channing Curtis will head to different schools in the Inland Northwest to highlight what makes their students so excellent!

For September, we’re featuring the students at staff at Audubon Elementary in Spokane.

With more than 450 students, Audubon has tons of activities and resources for students, regardless of their interests.

Like the English Language Learners class, taught by Amy Donovan. “I think part of the job that I love so much is that when I walk into a classroom, I feel like when my students see me, they're kind of like, oh, there's that person that kind of is looking out for me,” said Donovan.

She helps her 36 students, from all over the world, learn to find a better connection with their peers by becoming more confident speaking English.

“Our highest population of multilinguals are from the Marshall Islands,” said Donovan. “Then you have a number of students from Afghanistan, from Africa, different countries in Africa. We have some Spanish speaking families. So yeah, all across the world!”



The students learn by drawing pictures, sharing stories about their family and their traditions, while also teaching each other about themselves.



“We do lots of visuals, lots of pictures, lots of pointing to things, lots of gesturing,” said Donovan.



The ELL students have their own curriculum while in class but still manage to keep up with their other classwork as well. Through the program, students often come into Donovan’s class but she often goes into their classrooms as well, to offer support in what can be a difficult learning situation to someone who is multilingual.

“The students that I work with just are pretty amazing,” said Donovan. “And they just, they teach me so much.”