KREM Cares Tools 2 Schools kick off Monday

Tools 2 Schools is an effort to make sure every kid in the Inland Northwest has the supplies needed to thrive in school.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — KREM 2 partnered with local organizations to kick off KREM Cares Tools 2 Schools on Monday.

Kids look forward to going back to school for a lot of different reasons. It could be for a favorite class reuniting with friends or the excitement of getting their school lunch, but many kids will tell you that a backpack with all the supplies is pretty close to the top.

"I feel prepared because I have all the materials to do my work," Geraldo, who is getting ready for fourth grade said.

KREM 2 interviewed the 8-year-old and other kids recently at the Martin Luther King Outreach Center. All of them said a backpack and supplies are important and fun. It also reminds the kids that people are thinking of them as they start the school year.

"You know that someone cares about it because they put their time in the day to go and get it," Lily, a fourth-grader to be said.

That's why KREM 2, Communities in Schools Spokane and the Coeur d'Alene Casino and Resort are launching the annual Tools 2 Schools campaign.

Tools 2 Schools is designed to provide local students with all the tools needed to begin school. The right tools allow kids to concentrate on being engaged students and happy kids.

The goal this year is to collect 2,000 backpacks across the region for local school children.

Right now, you can buy special pre-packaged school supplies at any area Office Depot or donate on the 'Support Our Local Kids' page on KREM.com. You have from Aug.1-14 to contribute to getting kids ready to get back to school.

You can also donate with the QR code below:

