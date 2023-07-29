Eagle Bluff Fire burns 2,500 acres near Oroville

According to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, the fire's burning north towards Canada.

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — A wildfire burning in Okanogan County prompted evacuation notices on Saturday.

According to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, the Eagle Bluff Fire’s burned about 2,500 acres.

The fire’s located southwest of Oroville.

DNR said the fire's burning north towards Canada.

Okanogan County Emergency Management (OCEM) officials told KREM 2 there are both Level 1 and 2 evacuations in place.

A Level 3 evacuation was also issued on the Loomis-Oroville Road from River Street to Enloe Dam Road, according to OCEM. An emergency notification was not sent since law enforcement is going door to door to notify people affected.

The rocky and steep terrain made it difficult for fire crews to get access to the fire, according to DNR. Breezy to gusty winds have also been an issue.