Woman stabbed, killed at Spokane apartment

Spokane Police are looking for a suspect after a woman was stabbed to death at an apartment near 1st Ave. and Division Street late Tuesday night.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a deadly stabbing at an apartment building near downtown.

Police report just before midnight on Sept. 13, they received a call about a stabbing at an apartment near East 1st Avenue and South Division Street.

When officers arrived at the apartment building, they found an adult woman with a stab wound. Officers tried to save the woman but she died at the scene.

The Spokane Police Department (SPD) reports that preliminary information indicates the stabbing attack was not random. Police did not share details about a suspect or what led to the stabbing.

SPD’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call crime check at 509-456-2233.

This is a developing story. KREM 2 News will update this story with more details as they become available.

