15-year-old driver behind the wheel of wrong-way crash north of Spokane

Three people were seriously hurt in the crash on SR 2, including a 13-year-old passenger in the wrong-way car, and a one-month-old infant in the car that was hit.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Troopers report a 15-year-old driver was behind the wheel of a car that crashed into another vehicle while driving the wrong way on SR 2, about seven miles north of Spokane.

The 15-year-old female was driving a Toyota Camry northbound in the southbound lanes of SR 2 near Norwood Road around 8 p.m. Sunday night, according to Washington State Patrol. The driver hit a Nissan Sentra that was driving southbound head-on, causing that vehicle to roll over. The Sentra came to rest on its top in the median.

The 15-year-old driver, from Priest River, Idaho, was not hurt, however, a 13-year-old male passenger was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane for treatment.

WSP has not released the name of the 15-year-old driver because she is a juvenile. Troopers report the crash is still under investigation.

The driver of the second car, a 20-year-old woman from Spokane, was also taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center, along with a one-month-old baby girl who was also in the car.

WSP said the injuries are serious but non-life threatening. Everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seatbelt and the infant was in a car seat.

SR 2 was closed for several hours on Sunday night while troopers investigated the crash. It reopened at 11:30 p.m.

This is a developing story and KREM 2 News will share more details as they are available.

