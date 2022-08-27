Four shot at Franklin Park in north Spokane, one dead

Spokane Police say the shooting took place near the playground at Franklin Park. Officers arrived to find four people shot, including one man who was dead.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Four people were shot early Saturday morning at Franklin Park in north Spokane, including one man who died, according to Spokane police.

Police received several calls around 3:15 a.m. about a shooting in the parking lot off of Queen Avenue, near the playground on the south end of Franklin Park. The park is located just off Division Street, across from NorthTown Mall.

When officers arrived, they found four people who had been shot. One man was dead. The other three people were taken to the hospital or treated on scene for gunshot wounds. SPD reported one person had life-threatening injuries to the head.

Initial reports indicate that there was a dispute at the park that escalated into the shooting, according to police. It is not clear what the relationship is between the four people who were shot.

SPD reports no one has been arrested at this time.

The Spokane Police Department Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.

Police have blocked off Queen Avenue as part of the investigation from Division Street to Calispel Street. The road remained closed as of 7:30 a.m.

Police are asking anyone with information to call crime check at (509) 456-2233.

The shooting follows another at a Spokane Park earlier this week. On Thursday, four people were shot at Dutch Jake Park in west central Spokane. There is no indication the shootings are related.

This is a developing story. KREM 2 News will update the story as more information becomes available.

