3 teens, 1 adult injured in early morning shooting at Dutch Jake Park

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. on Thursday. SPD says none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three teens and one adult were injured in an early morning shooting at a West Central Spokane park on Thursday. Spokane police is continuing to investigate into the afternoon.

Just before 3 a.m. on Thursday, Spokane Police Department (SPD) patrol officers responded to Dutch Jake Park following reports of a shooting. Officers found one person who was shot and provided medical aid to that person until EMS arrived.

Three other people arrived at local hospitals shortly after and all were suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

Police said initial information shows a large group of people was at the park at the time of the shooting. None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

Three of the people injured were teenagers and one was a 40-year-old, according to police. It is not known who was located at the park and who arrived at the hospital later in the morning.

SPD’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Check at (509)-456-2233, reference incident 2022-20149268.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

