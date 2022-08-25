x
Crime

Police: Suspect arrested after woman attacked on Centennial Trail

Spokane police have taken 25-year-old Michael Trout into custody for first-degree assault.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police have found and arrested 25-year-old suspect Michael Trout for first-degree assault after a woman was attacked on the Centennial Trail.

Trout was taken into custody without incident, SPD says.

A press release from the Spokane Police Department states the incident happened early morning Tuesday (Aug. 24) near the intersection of N Nettleton Street and Ohio Avenue. 

The victim defended herself and escaped the situation, but she did sustain non-life-threatening injuries during the attack. 

SPD says the investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

