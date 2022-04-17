Woman killed by boyfriend reportedly dead for two days before found

Siri Zosel was found dead in her home. Roy Rassmusen has been arrested for 1st degree murder.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman was found dead in her home in Okanogan County yesterday night after the Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic dispute, according to a press release from the Okanagan County Sheriff’s Office.

46 year-old Siri Zosel had reportedly been dead for two days when deputies arrived at around 8:30 p.m. At the scene, they found Zosel and two men.

One of the men was identified as 70 year-old Roy Rasmussen, the boyfriend of Zosel. Deputies arrested him for 1st degree murder and transported him to the Okanagan County Sheriff’s Office for interviewing where he confessed to shooting Zosel.

During the investigation, deputies found out Zosel’s friend hadn’t heard from her for a while so she went to Zosel’s home. At the home, the friend spoke to Rasmussen who seemed defensive and wouldn’t let her see Zosel.

The friend told her husband of her suspicions and he went to confront Rasmussen who then told him Zosel had been dead for two days.