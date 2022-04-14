Hospitality industry rallying around victims of drive-by shooting

Two of the victims have been identified as Nate Beier and Katelyn Corigliano.

POST FALLS, Idaho — The community is coming together to support victims of a drive-by shooting that happened last weekend in downtown Spokane.

Around 1:30 Saturday morning, three people were shot outside of Lucky's Bar. Two of the victims have been identified as Nate Beier and Katelyn Corigliano. Both work in the hospitality industry. According to Beier's GoFundMe page, the bullet stopped just outside of his brainstem.

The page also states that the best-case scenario Beier will have a cognitive function, but he will have left-sided paralysis. His journey will be long and expensive. The goal is to raise $100,000 to help minimize the financial burden of medical costs. Around the end of last year, Beier left his job at West Side Pizza, but he left a lasting impression.

This story has touched the hearts of his former co-workers at West Side Pizza in Post Falls. They have set up a donation jar. 100% of the money collected will go to his GoFundMe page. Madison Hecker was Beier's coworker and best friend. She says the 31-year-old always knew how to make her laugh, but he also had a protective side.

The GoFundMe reports that Beier yelled for everyone to get down when Beier heard the initial shots. Hecker says that's just Nate's nature.

"He's been a great friend," said Hecker. "He is there for you in your time of need. He will talk to you about anything and everything. He is always trying to help you solve your problems. He is always cracking jokes."