Fundraiser for drive-by shooting victim today at Prohibition Gastropub

The fundraiser is today between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and will have Korean corn dogs and a open cocktail bar. All food proceeds will go to the victim.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Prohibition Gastropub is hosting a fundraiser today for a local bartender who was shot and injured in a drive-by shooting outside Lucky’s Irish Pub last weekend.

The fundraiser will be between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and all proceeds from the food will go to Katelyn Corigliano to help pay her medical bills and recoup some of the wages she will lose as she recovers.

The fundraiser will feature a limited menu, according to a Facebook post from Chef and Owner Michael Wiley.

In the post he said Easter would normally be one of their most profitable days, but it didn’t feel right given the circumstances. Instead, he will use his restaurant to serve only Korean corn dogs and blue cheese fries with an open bar for cocktails.

“When I sat in this space trying to make peace with what felt like failure, [I] looked for [an] opportunity to choose love,” Wiley said in the post.