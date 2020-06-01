SPOKANE, Wash. — A wanted suspect has turned herself in to the Ferry County Jail.

The Ferry County Sheriff's office was searching for 30-year-old Kassandra Kay Burkhart.

Deputies said Burkhart had multiple warrants out for her arrest in Ferry and Spokane counties. Her bail was set at over $175,000.

Burkhart is from Spokane. Deputies says she frequents Republic and Colville.

RELATED: Suspect wanted for domestic violence briefly locks down Mead HS

RELATED: Airway Heights police identify wanted suspect after highway chase escape