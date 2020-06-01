SPOKANE, Wash. — A wanted suspect has turned herself in to the Ferry County Jail.
The Ferry County Sheriff's office was searching for 30-year-old Kassandra Kay Burkhart.
Deputies said Burkhart had multiple warrants out for her arrest in Ferry and Spokane counties. Her bail was set at over $175,000.
Burkhart is from Spokane. Deputies says she frequents Republic and Colville.
